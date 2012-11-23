Global Cardboard Box and Container Manufacturing Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Cardboard Box and Container Manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in the Food and Beverage industry. The Global Cardboard Box and Container Manufacturing market has also been witnessing technological advancements in manufacturing processes. However, the high cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Cardboard Box and Container Manufacturing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cardboard Box and Container Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., and RockTenn Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Graphic Packaging Holding Co., and Smurfit Kappa Group plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

