Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Cardiac prosthetics or the artificial heart valves are the devices used for replacing damaged or diseased natural valves of the heart. Human heart might be considered as a pump for supporting the pulmonary and systemic blood circulation. Heart comprises of receiving and pumping chamber, coupled with two valves for ensuring the unidirectional flow of blood. Sometimes pathological diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and others might hamper the working mechanism of the valves. Hence, cardiac prosthetics are designed to replace the diseased or damaged natural valves.



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Artificial valves mainly are of two types namely mechanical heart valves and biological heart valves. Mechanical valves are made up of synthetic materials such as polymers, ceramics and metals. Biologic or the tissue valves are made up of materials from biological origin after modification using physico-chemical treatments.



Cardiac diseases are the most common cause of deaths and more people die due to cardiac diseases compared to any other form of disease. According to WHO projection, number of people who will die due to cardiac disease will reach 23.3 million by 2030. Hence, with the rise in number of cardiac diseases the demand for cardiac prosthetic devices is poised to grow at an impressive rate. Mechanical valves dominate the total cardiac devices market followed by tissue valves. Mechanical valves are preferred over tissue valve as they are made from biocompatible material and are durable with long term flexibility. However, patient implanted with mechanical valves need a long term anticoagulation therapy and is not preferred for elderly patients or hemolytic patients. But, tissue valves are expected to show a significant growth in near future owing to technological advancements such as introduction of suture-less valves and transcatheter valves. Currently tissue valves have limited life span and might undergo structural changes due to calcification.



North America accounts for the largest overall market with approximately 2.5% of the total population suffering from valve related diseases. Europe is the second largest market share holder followed by Asia-Pacific which is expected to grow at a faster rate. The usage of transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) device brings the notable difference between the market share of Europe and North America. TAVI is currently used in Europe and soon will be adopted in US. Some of the key players in the cardiac prosthetics market include Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Inc. and other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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