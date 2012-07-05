Global Cardiovascular Device Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Cardiovascular Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The Global Cardiovascular Device Market also been witnessing the trend of preference for minimally-invasive surgery. However, the decline in the average selling price of cardiovascular devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Cardiovascular Device Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Cardiovascular Device Market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., and St. Jude Medical Inc. Other vendors in the market are C.R. Bard Inc., Sorin Group, Terumo Medical Corp., Maquet Getinge Group, Biosense Webster, Abbott Laboratories, CryoLife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, On-X Life Technologies Inc., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Cardiac Science Corp., Zoll Medical Corp., Thoratec Corp., Abiomed Inc., HeartWare International Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, MicroMed Cardiovascular Inc., and Terumo Heart Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

