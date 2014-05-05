Global Carpet Tile Market Report: 2014 Edition : MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Carpet tiles also known as carpet squares form a significant portion of soft flooring industry. Carpet tiles are modular sections of carpet typically cut into squares or rectangles. Demand for carpet tiles is strongest in the corporate and institutional sectors. It is also gaining share in the retail market, healthcare and educational institutions. Given its properties like design flexibility, durability, functionality and ease of maintenance; carpet tiles are also becoming popular even in residential segment.



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North America is the largest carpet tile market with its sales driven by continued rebound of corporate office segment, as well as improvements in education and retail market segments. On the contrary, European carpet tile market remained sluggish due to economic slowdown with most of the demand coming from refurbishment projects. The Asian (including Japan) carpet tile market witnessed a robust growth in 2012 driven by factors like rising consumer spending on home renovation, accelerating investments on infrastructure, demand from markets like India, China, Korea and Indonesia.



Key issues in the industry include price volatility of raw materials, threat from substitutes and strict environmental regulations. Carpet tile industry is highly fragmented though there were M&A activities in 2012 (Tarkett acquired Tandus) by leading players to expand into new geographies. Interface is the market leader in global carpet tile industry followed by Shaw, Milliken, Toli, Mohawk, Desso and Tandus. The report analyzes the global carpet tile market, along with some of the major regional markets, including the US, the UK and Australia. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the industry. It also profiles the top players along with their business strategies.



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Table of Content



1. Global Flooring Market

1.1 Volume Demand by Product

1.2 Regional Analysis



2. Global Carpet Tile Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Geographical Segmentation

2.4 Market penetration



3. North American Carpet Tile Market

3.1 The US Floor Covering Industry

Market Size by Value/Volume

Market Segmentation

3.2 Import & Export of Floor Coverings

By Value

By Volume

3.3 The US Carpet and Rugs Industry

Market Size by Value/Volume

Market Segmentation



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