Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 Now at Transparency Market Research

Recovery from the economic crisis, followed by the trend of renewed demand for carpets and rugs across all market segments for improving the décor of the house or business areas is driving the growth of carpets and rugs industry. Carpets and rugs are largely used for decorating and improving the look and feel of rooms in homes and at offices. Increasing residential constructions and remodeling are some of the major factors driving the carpets and rugs market. Despite facing strong competition from hard floorings, various segments of the carpets and rugs market like tufted carpets, woven carpets, and others are witnessing a rise in their demand. Research and technology in the carpet industry is focusing on producing high quality and environment friendly products for modern customer needs.



Carpets and Rugs Market Segmentation



Segmentation of the carpets and rugs industry is based on product, market, and material



Segmentation by Product



Tufted

Woven

Needle-Punched

Knotted



Segmentation by Market

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

Transportation Equipments



Segmentation by Material

Face Fibers

Primary Backing

Secondary Backing

Adhesives



This research report on the carpets and rugs market analyzes different market segments and major geographies. It is the comprehensive study of current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. The report includes an overview of technological advancements in the carpets and rugs industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of top industry players. It also provides a review of the micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants.



Major geographies analyzed under this research study are

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



The major players in the carpets and rugs industry are haw Industries Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Beaulieu Industries Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Milliken & Co., Burlington Industries Inc., Stark Carpets, Couristan Inc., The Dixie Group Inc., Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd., Springs Industries Inc., Interface Flooring Systems Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Tarkett Inc., Royalty Carpet Mills Inc., Honeywell Inc., Nylon Business, Amoco Fabrics and Fiber Co., Foamex International Inc., INVISTA, IKEA International Inc., Abbey Carpet, Home Depot Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., and others.



