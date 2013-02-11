Global Carrier Ethernet Equipment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Carrier Ethernet Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the total expenditure of service providers. The Global Carrier Ethernet Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for EADs. However, the interoperability issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Carrier Ethernet Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Carrier Ethernet Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Cisco Systems Ins., Alcatel-Lucent SA., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., and Juniper Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Brocade Communications Systems Inc., ZTE Corp., Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Cables Ltd., NEC Corp., Ciena Corp., Infinera Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., Fiberhome Technologies Group, ADVA Optical Networking North America Inc., and Overture Networks Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

