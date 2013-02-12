Global Carrier Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Carrier Ethernet Switch and Router market to grow at a CAGR of 11.26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in capital and operational expenses. The Global Carrier Ethernet Switch and Router market in India has also been witnessing increased adoption of carrier Ethernet outside metro cities. However, the domination of DSL technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Carrier Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Carrier Ethernet Switch and Router market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., and ZTE Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are HP Corp., D-Link Corp., Avaya Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Adtran Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Nortel Networks Corp.



