Global Carrier Screening Market Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 10.9% During 2020–2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- The rising incidence of genetic diseases is one of the biggest factors responsible for the surge in the adoption of carrier screening processes across the world. The risk and severity of most of the genetic diseases depend on the patient's ancestors and carrier status. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends the testing of all pregnant women and those considering motherhood in future in order to detect early the risk of various diseases such as fragile X syndrome, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and cystic fibrosis.



Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global carrier screening market attained a valuation of $1,303.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2020–2030). There are mainly two types of carrier screening methods used for detecting genetic diseases — expanded carrier screening and targeted carrier screening. Of these, the expanded carrier screening method recorded higher utilization in 2019. This is ascribed to the fact that this method of carrier screening makes it possible to test for multiple diseases at the same time.



Globally the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the utilization of carrier screening methods during the forecast period. This is mainly credited to the soaring awareness amongst the masses about genetic screening tests in China, Australia, and India and the rising concerns amongst the people about the health and well-being of their future children. In addition to this, the high occurrence rate of genetic diseases in the various densely populated countries of APAC such as China and India will further propel the demand for carrier screening procedures in the region in future.



Thus, the demand for carrier screening procedures will grow exponentially across the world, especially in the APAC region, in the coming years, on account of the rising prevalence of genetic diseases and increasing awareness amongst the people about genetic screening tests.



Based on Type

- Expanded Carrier Screening

- Targeted Carrier Screening



Based on Application

- Cystic Fibrosis

- Thalassemia

- Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

- Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

- Fragile X Syndrome



Based on Technology

- DNA Sequencing

- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

- Microarray



Based on End User

- Hospitals

- Laboratories

- Clinics