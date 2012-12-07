Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 36.78 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of mobile data among consumers. The Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing deployment of Wi-Fi-enabled devices. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Ruckus Wireless Inc., Ericsson Inc., and Alcatel-Lucent SA.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Nokia Siemens Networks, Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Alvarion Ltd., Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks Inc., and Aruba Networks Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



