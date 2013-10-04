Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 33.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for data offloading. The Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market has also been witnessing wide acceptance of voice over Wi-Fi. However, interoperability issues between cellular and Wi-Fi networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Aruba Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Nokia Solutions and Networks, and Ruckus Wireless Inc.

The other prominent vendors mentioned in this report are 4ipnet Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Alvarion Ltd. (Wavion), Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc., EION Wireless, Gemtek Technologies Co. Ltd., GoNet Systems Ltd., Handlink Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., RFNet Technologies Pte Ltd., Proxim Wireless Corp., Shyam Networks Ltd., Strix Wireless Systems Pvt. Ltd., Tranzeo Wireless Technologies Inc., Ubiquiti Networks Inc., Vivato Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent SA, Aruba Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Ruckus Wireless Inc., 4ipnet Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Alvarion Ltd. (Wavion), Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc., EION Wireless, Gemtek Technologies Co. Ltd., GoNet Systems Ltd., Handlink Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., RFNet Technologies Pte Ltd., Proxim Wireless Corp., Shyam Networks Ltd., Strix Wireless Systems Pvt. Ltd., Tranzeo Wireless Technologies Inc., Ubiquiti Networks Inc., Vivato Inc., and ZTE Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143475/global-carrier-wi-fi-equipment-market-2012-2016.html

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