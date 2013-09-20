Global Catalyst Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Catalyst Market 2012-2016



Catalyst market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for clean fuels. Vendors of the Global Catalyst market are also increasing focused on introducing innovative products and advanced technology into the market. However, the fluctuating raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Catalyst Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, the MEA region, North America, Western Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Catalyst market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Johnson Matthey plc, and W. R. Grace & Co.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Axens S.A., Clariant AG, CRI/Criterion Inc. Haldor Topsoe A/S, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Umicore S.A., Univation Technologies LLC, and UOP LLC.



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Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Catalyst Market

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

6.2 Global Catalyst Regeneration Market

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

Market Size and Forecast by Volume



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