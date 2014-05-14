Global Catheters Market in 2017: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- According to Transparency Market Research “Catheters (Cardiovascular, Specialty, Urological, Neurovascular, and Intravenous) Market – Global and China Forecast, Share, Size, Transparency Market Researchand Industry Analysis (2010 – 2017)”; global catheters market was worth USD 20.4 billion in 2011 and is further expected to reach USD 33.3 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2011 to 2017.



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The cardiovascular catheter was the largest market segment at USD 8.3 billion in 2011. Globally, North America was the largest regional market with 44.3% share in 2011; however European region is expected to take the lead position post 2016.



The global catheters market is expected to reach USD 22.6 billion in 2012. Aging population in both developed and emerging markets, patient’s choice for minimally invasive procedures, and product innovations are key growth drivers for the market. The catheter devices market is segmented into cardiovascular, specialty, urological, neurovascular, and intravenous catheters. Among all types of catheters, cardiovascular catheters account for about 40.9% of the global catheter market.



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This report analyzes the worldwide market for catheters for the period of 2010 to 2017. The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow catheters product manufacturers, service providers, marketing companies, research and development agencies to make informed decisions about catheters manufacturing, marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage.



Geographies Covered

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- China

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Catheters Segments Covered

- Cardiovascular

- Neurovascular

- Intravenous

- Urological

- Specialty



The report also provides:

- Definition, estimates & forecast for the global and China catheters market from 2010 to 2017

- Market forces driving and restraining the growth of the market

- Up-to-date analysis of the latest trends in the industry

- Leading industry opinion keeps you abreast of latest news and trends

- Forward-looking outlook on a category, market or issue affecting the industry

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the market performance



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