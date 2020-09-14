Global Caustic Soda Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Caustic Soda Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model.



Caustic Soda, also known as sodium hydroxide (NaOH). It is a colorless crystalline solid compound containing sodium cations and hydroxide anions. Caustic Soda is used in the manufacturing of pulp & paper, inorganic chemicals, textile, food, alumina, soap & detergents, water treatment and organic chemicals. Pulp & paper, soap & detergents and chemical industries are the major users of caustic soda.



In 2019, India, Russia, Poland, Belgium and Thailand were the largest exporter of Caustic Soda. There are more than 30 manufacturers of Caustic soda in India. Tata Chemicals, Aditya Birla Group, Meghmani Finechem and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL) are some of the major Caustic Soda manufacturers. Recently, India extends anti-dumping duty on imports of caustic soda originating from China and South Korea till 17, November. The anti-dumping duty was imposed in 2015 for a period of five years.



The caustic Soda industry has witnessed a number of capacity additions and further capacity additions are expected in the mid-term forecast. In June 2020, Meghmani Finechem commenced the production of Caustic soda in the existing chlor-alkali and derivative plant at Dahej, Gujarat. After this expansion total caustic soda production capacity is 294 kt/y. Nimir Industries Chemicals Limited (NICL) is planning to invest Rs 1.6 billion to expand the capacity of the caustic soda plant to 120 ton/day



Currently, Asia Pacific is the world's largest caustic soda manufacturer and consumer, followed by North America & Europe. The global caustic soda demand is led by Asia-Pacific, owing to the strong demand from key end-use applications. Over 50% of the global caustic soda is produced in Asia-Pacific. China is the major producer and consumer of caustic soda. China accounts for the major share followed by India, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan. The region will continue its dominance with strong demand from end-use industries.



Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and impending economic recession, the Caustic Soda market is estimated to witness a decline in terms of demand in 2020. Many producers slashed their caustic soda operating rate by 20-30% due to low demand from the pulp & paper and chemical industries. However, the demand rose from other end-use applications like personal care, food, and water treatment.



In Prismane Consulting's Global Caustic Soda market report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of caustic Soda across several applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report.



In the global market the key companies operational include Olin, Westlake, Formosa plastics, Oxychem, Dow Mitsui, Ineos ChlorVinyls and Nouryon.



