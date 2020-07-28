Global Cell Counting Market Size Study with COVID-19 Impact, by Product, Application, End-Users and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Cell Counting Market:



Executive Summary



Global Cell Counting Market is valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cell counting is a method used for counting cells for medical applications, and research and clinical activities. Cell counting is used for the medical diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cell counts in liquid media is expressed in cells per unit of volume or concentration. Cell Counting is being highly demanded during coronavirus pandemic, as cell counting helps to diagnose the cell count and function of T cells and cytokines concentrations in COVID-19 patients. The funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis and growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 26th August 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments, a manufacture and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. This acquisition will enable BioTek to expand Agilents growing presence and expertise in cell analysis and strengthens the company's position in the large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas. Whereas, high cost of cell analysis instruments is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cell Counting market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Cell Counting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing number of proteomics, genomics, and stem cell research activities; increasing research funding; increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and the growing trend of research infrastructure modernization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck Kgaa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Corning

Tecan



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Product:

Consumables

Accessories and Instruments



by Application:

Research Applications

Clinical & Diagnostic Applications

Industrial Applications



By End-Users:

Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



