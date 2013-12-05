Global Cell Surface Markers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 23.03 Billion Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Cell Surface Markers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" the global cell surface markers market was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 23.03 billion in 2019.



Browse the full report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cell-surface-markers-market.html



Cell surface markers are expressed on the surface of cells and function as identifiers of certain type of cells. The presence of cell markers also assists in the determination of cell type expression of specific receptors vital for biological response. Cell surface marker analysis is also essential in determination of experimental drug or ligand response. Rapid development in healthcare technology, growing preference for reduction of healthcare expenditure by lowering the cost of diagnosis, reduction in the risk of misdiagnosis, rapid and efficient decision making for therapies for specific diseases are some of the major factors which support the growing acceptance of cell surface marker analysis worldwide.



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On the other hand, complexity of high-end flow cytometers and high cost of reagents, controls and analysis systems result into lowering the adoption of sophisticated cell marker analysis solutions, particularly in economically lagged countries. Increased market consolidation, simplification of analysis products, cost containment of such products and introduction of cheaper products in less developed markets are the major market strategies which are being adopted by the existing and emerging market players to sustain the cell surface markers market.



The global cell surface markers market can be categorized into instruments and reagents, kits and controls used for cell marker analysis. Flow cytometers and hematology analyzers are the prime cell marker analysis equipment used. Flow cytometry is the most prominently used tool for cell marker analysis. Availability of a wide range of flow cytometers and their efficacy in both research and drug discovery are the major factors driving the demand for flow cytometers. It is expected that the global market for flow cytometers will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% from 2013 to 2019 with a cumulative installed base of approximately over 85,000 units by 2019.



Disease diagnosis and identification and research and drug discovery are the two prime application areas of cell surface marker analysis. Cell markers analysis is essential in drug discovery and its use in R&D by pharmaceutical manufacturers and researchers widespread. Thus in terms of allocations, drug discovery and research segment is expected to dominate the global cell surface markers during the given period of forecast.



Geographically, North America is the dominant regional market for cell surface markers with almost half of the market share. Emerging countries of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East are expected to undergo rapid market growth by 2019. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure and growing preference for safer and easier targeted therapies are the major factors which will fuel the market growth in these regions.

The cell surface markers market is highly fragmented and consists of many large and small players. The competition in this market is characterized by market consolidation activities, partnerships and intensive mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major companies in the cell surface markers market include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad, Seimens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation and Roche Diagnostics.



The global cell surface markers market is segmented as follows:

Cell Surface Markers Market, by Instruments and Reagents

- Flow Cytometers

- Hematology Analyzers

- Reagents and Kits



Cell Surface Markers Market, by Applications

- Disease Diagnosis and Identification

- Research and Drug Discovery



Cell Surface Markers Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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