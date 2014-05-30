Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cell Therapy Market & Pipeline Insight market report to its offering

Research in cell therapy is transforming the future of medicine. As the life of a human being begins as a cell, these cells undergo a highly complex set of events and finally those few stem become capable of self-renewal and differentiation and develop into the specialized cells in the body. Cell therapy research also offers significant potential for restructuring the method of medical practice.

Since the past 3-5 years, a more complex therapeutic modality has been is emerging as cell therapies which have been developed to treat diseases which are not amenable to treatment with more classical pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical products. This market offers the promise of successfully regenerating damaged tissues and organs in the body by replacing the damaged tissue and/or by stimulating the bodys own repair mechanisms to heal previously irreparable tissues. With their rising popularity, these therapies are becoming more cost effective and efficient.

The global market for cell therapy was valued at close to USD 2.5 Billion in 2012. With continuous advances and developments in this field of medicine, the global cell therapy market is expected to grow at a high rate of 20-22% to reach approximately USD 8 Billion by 2018. Several products and technologies of cell-based therapies are in the R&D pipeline are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, thus resulting in an increased growth rate. It is most likely that the new improved technologies would revolutionize the area of bio-pharma and personalized medicine. Development of sophisticated automation devices for cell expansion and culture process for use in the treatment is one of the emerging trends of ACT market.

With the cell-based therapies growing by leaps and bounds, it is expected that the future years would witness significant advancements in technology in the cell therapy market. Increasing incidence of diseases along with lack of adequate effective treatment for these diseases is most likely to drive the cell therapy technology in developed and developing nations. Among the emerging trends of the global market, the most prominent one is the development of sophisticated automation devices for cell expansion and culture process which could be used in the treatment of life threatening diseases.



Global Cell Therapy Market & Pipeline Insight Report Highlights & Findings:



Introduction to Cell therapy

Global Cell Therapy Market Overview

Global Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

Cell Therapy Pipeline by Phase, Country & Target Indications

Cell Therapy Drugs in Pipeline: More Than 200

Highest Number of Drugs in Preclinical Stage: 73

Number of Drugs in Phase I/II Stage: 35

Key Market: US

Majority Cell therapies For Cancer Treatment



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