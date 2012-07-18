Global Cellular Baseband Processor Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Global Cellular Baseband Processor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Global Smartphone market. The Global Cellular Baseband Processor market has also been witnessing mergers and acquisitions. However, the long development cycle could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Cellular Baseband Processor Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cellular Baseband Processor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Another vendor mentioned in the report is ST-Ericson.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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