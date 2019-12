Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- The global recession has impacted the volume of mobile handsets in recent years. This trend has not been seen in equal measure across all segments. While demand on the mid-tier fell away, sales of new smart phones has grown, due largely to consumer demand and mobile operators’ focus on increasing smart phone penetration.



Global Cellular Handset Update: Market, Technology, Vendor, and Application Analysis



Some of the key questions addressed in this report are:



- How much has the global recession affected the outlook for handset sales volume?

- Are handset manufacturers making dramatic changes in offerings?

- What is the anticipated effect of Google on the handset marketplace?

- What changes to the above have on margins?



This research also evaluates the mobile wallet as potentially the killer application for handsets, analyzes the current state of mobile application stores, evaluates the impact of LTE on handset usage, and forecasting volume and revenues.



Global Cellular Handset Update



Audience:



- Wireless device vendors

- Cellular service providers

- Mobile infrastructure suppliers

- Mobile application developers and stores



Table of Contents:



1.0 INTRODUCTION 4

2.0 SELECT VENDOR UPDATES 5

2.1 NOKIA 5

2.2 LG 6

2.3 SAMSUNG 6

3.0 GLOBAL SHIPMENTS AND MARKET SHARE UPDATE 8

3.1 GLOBAL HANDSET SHIPMENTS 8

3.2 GLOBAL HANDSET VENDOR MARKET SHARES 8

4.0 MOBILE APPLICATION STORE ANALYSIS 9

4.1 COMPARATIVE SWOT ANALYSIS: APPLE/RIM/NOKIA/GOOGLE/PALM-HP 9

4.2 MARKET ASSESSMENT 11

5.0 THE GOOGLE EFFECT 14

5.1 OVERVIEW 14

5.2 MOTOROLA MOBILITY 15

6.0 HANDSETS ARE A BIG DRIVER FOR SEMICONDUCTOR SALES 17

6.1 SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATE 17

6.2 HANDSETS DRIVING GROWTH 17

7.0 IN SEARCH OF THE “KILLER APP”: MOBILE WALLETS 19

7.1 ISIS WALLET 19

7.2 GOOGLE WALLET 19

7.3 PAYPAL VS. GOOGLE WALLET 21

7.4 VISA WALLET 22

7.5 SERVE BY AMERICAN EXPRESS E-WALLET AND ITS SWOT ANALYSIS 26

7.6 GOOGLE WALLET VS. ISIS WALLET 27

7.7 WALLET SYSTEM COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS 29

8.0 THE IMPACT OF 4G: THE LTE EFFECT30

8.1 OVERVIEW 30

8.2 VOIP MOBILE 30

8.3 MOBILE TV 31

8.4 VIDEO CALLING 31

8.5 INTELLIGENT BILLING SYSTEM 32

8.6 LOCATION COMMERCE 32

8.6.1 LBS APPLICATIONS 34

8.6.2 LOCATION MOBILE COMMERCE 34

8.6.3 LBS COMMERCE BENEFITS 35

8.6.4 USER’S PURCHASES AND LBS 35

9.0 HANDSET FORECASTING 38

9.1 MARKET POTENTIAL FOR MOBILE PHONE DEVICES IN EUROPE 38

9.2 THE MARKET FOR MOBILE PHONE DEVICES IN EUROPE: 2011 – 2016 39

9.3 MARKET POTENTIAL FOR MOBILE PHONE DEVICES IN LATIN AMERICA 39

9.4 MARKET FOR MOBILE PHONE DEVICES IN LATIN AMERICA: 2011 – 2016 40

9.5 MARKET POTENTIAL FOR MOBILE PHONE DEVICES IN ASIA41

9.6 THE MARKET FOR MOBILE PHONE DEVICES IN ASIA: 2011 – 2016 42

9.7 WORLD POTENTIAL REVENUE FOR SMART PHONES 2012-2017 42

9.8 WORLD MARKET NEXT-GENERATION MOBILE SOFTWARE: 2012 – 2017 43

10.0 ASSESSING HANDSET MANUFACTURER PLANS 44

10.1 HANDSET TYPES 44

10.2 HANDSET VENDOR MARGIN ASSESSMENT 45