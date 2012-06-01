Global Cellular Handset Update: Market, Technology, Vendor, and Application Analysis

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- The global recession has impacted the volume of mobile handsets in recent years. This trend has not been seen in equal measure across all segments. While demand on the mid-tier fell away, sales of new smart phones has grown, due largely to consumer demand and mobile operators' focus on increasing smart phone penetration.



Some of the key questions addressed in this report are:



- How much has the global recession affected the outlook for handset sales volume?



- Are handset manufacturers making dramatic changes in offerings?



- What is the anticipated effect of Google on the handset marketplace?



- What changes to the above have on margins?



This research also evaluates the mobile wallet as potentially the killer application for handsets, analyzes the current state of mobile application stores, evaluates the impact of LTE on handset usage, and forecasting volume and revenues.



- Wireless device vendors

- Cellular service providers

- Mobile infrastructure suppliers

- Mobile application developers and stores"



