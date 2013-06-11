Global Cellular M2M Market Trends in the Retail Industry 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Global Cellular M2M market in the Retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 36.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The Global Cellular M2M market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing various technological advancements. However, the need for high capital investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cellular-m2m-market-in-the-retail-industry-2012-2016-report.html



Global Cellular M2M Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Cellular M2M market in the Retail industry in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Ltd., and Vodafone Group plc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto N.V., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., KPN N.V., Novatel Wireless Inc., Orange S.A., Sierra Wireless Inc., SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sprint Nextel Corp., T-Mobile International AG, Telefonica S.A., Telit Wireless Solutions, and Telenor Group.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=168823&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/