Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cellular M2M VAS Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

M2M communication is used for automated data transmission between two machines. In M2M communication, a device is attached to a machine that captures an event relayed over a network delivering data to applications. In cellular M2M connections 2G, 3G, LTE, and CDMA communication technologies are used to establish connections and communication between two machines. The cellular M2M VAS is beneficial M2M services that are offered by managed service providers and MNOs over cellular technologies.



Analysts forecast the Global Cellular M2M VAS market will grow at a CAGR of 37.24 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Cellular M2M VAS market can be segmented into six major verticals: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Transport and Logistics.



Global Cellular M2M VAS Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, Latin America, MEA and North America ; it also covers the Global Cellular M2M VAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



APAC



Europe



Latin America



MEA



North America



Key Vendors



AT&T Inc.



China Mobile Ltd.



Verizon Communications Inc.



Vodafone Group plc



Other Prominent Vendors



Aeris Communications Inc.



Amdocs Inc.



Axeda Corp.



China Telecom Corp.



Deutsche Telekom AG



Digi International Inc.



EE Ltd. (Formerly known as Everything Everywhere Ltd.)



Gemalto NV



Jasper Wireless Inc.



KDDI Corp.



KORE Wireless Group Inc.



KPN BV



KT Corp.



Maingate Inc.



Novatel Wireless Inc.



Numerex Corp.



Orange Business Services



RACO Wireless



Rogers Wireless Inc.



SeeControl



Sierra Wireless Inc.



Sprint



Tech Mahindra



Telecom Italia SpA



Telefónica SA



Telenor ASA



Telit Communications plc



Thingsquare AB



ThingWorx Inc.



T-Mobile US Inc.



Wyless Inc.



Key Market Driver



Increasing Number of Cellular M2M Connections.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



High Cost and Complex Installation and Operation Process of M2M Devices.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increased Adoption of Cellular M2M Services by Individual Users and Enterprises.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155089/global-cellular-m2m-vas-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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