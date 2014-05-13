Global Cellular M2M VAS Market (2G, 3G, LTE & CDMA) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Cellular M2M VAS Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.M2M communication is used for automated data transmission between two machines. In M2M communication, a device is attached to a machine that captures an event relayed over a network delivering data to applications. In cellular M2M connections 2G, 3G, LTE, and CDMA communication technologies are used to establish connections and communication between two machines. The cellular M2M VAS is beneficial M2M services that are offered by managed service providers and MNOs over cellular technologies.



Analysts forecast the Global Cellular M2M VAS market will grow at a CAGR of 37.24 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Cellular M2M VAS market can be segmented into six major verticals: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Transport and Logistics.



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Global Cellular M2M VAS Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, Latin America, MEA and North America ; it also covers the Global Cellular M2M VAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- APAC

- Europe

- Latin America

- MEA

- North America



Key Vendors



- AT&T Inc.

- China Mobile Ltd.

- Verizon Communications Inc.

- Vodafone Group plc



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Aeris Communications Inc.

- Amdocs Inc.

- Axeda Corp.

- China Telecom Corp.

- Deutsche Telekom AG

- Digi International Inc.

- EE Ltd. (Formerly known as Everything Everywhere Ltd.)

- Gemalto NV

- Jasper Wireless Inc.

- KDDI Corp.

- KORE Wireless Group Inc.

- KPN BV

- KT Corp.

- Maingate Inc.

- Novatel Wireless Inc.

- Numerex Corp.

- Orange Business Services

- RACO Wireless

- Rogers Wireless Inc.

- SeeControl

- Sierra Wireless Inc.

- Sprint

- Tech Mahindra

- Telecom Italia SpA

- Telefónica SA

- Telenor ASA

- Telit Communications plc

- Thingsquare AB

- ThingWorx Inc.

- T-Mobile US Inc.

- Wyless Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Number of Cellular M2M Connections.



Key Market Challenge

- High Cost and Complex Installation and Operation Process of M2M Devices.



Key Market Trend

- Increased Adoption of Cellular M2M Services by Individual Users and Enterprises.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?