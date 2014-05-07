Global Cellulose Acetate Market - Industry Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Cellulose Acetate Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.Cellulose acetate is an eco-friendly thermoplastic polymer attained by acetylating cellulose. It is a transparent, glossy, non-flammable and tough polymer with good dimensional solidity and high resistance against heat and chemicals. Cellulose acetate is obtained in flake form from wood pulp with the help of acetic anhydride. It is available in granular, powder and fiber form.



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Cellulose acetate finds application in a variety of products such as textile fibers, cigarette filters, wound dressings, absorbent wipes and clothes, personal hygiene, photography, playing cards and magnetic computer tape among others. It is used in apparels such as buttons, sunglasses and spectacle frames, dresses, linings, home furnishings, upholstery, slip covers and draperies. It is a popular bio-plastic because it is cheap and easily available. It is environment friendly, renewable and poses no health threats.



Cigarette tow is the dominants end-use application worldwide followed by textile applications and others. China is the dominant consumer of cellulose acetate driven by its use in the cigarette filter market. Cigarette filter applications are decreasing in U.S. and Europe owing to rising awareness about hazards of smoking and stringent government legislations and regulation enforcements. Surface coatings are estimated to be the fastest growing application market for cellulose acetate. Global demand is expected to be driven by growing consumption of cigarettes in developing countries, demand for longer cigarette filters and shift towards cellulose acetate tow filters from polypropylene cigarette filters.



Some of the major players in this market are Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical company, Daicel Corporation, Solvay Acetow and Mitsubishi Rayon Co. There is considerable investment for innovation and capacity addition in this market with major facilities being erected in China.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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