Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Central Nervous System Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of -3.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing size of aging population. The Global EEG/EMG Equipment market has also been witnessing the trend of novel molecules, launched to treat central nervous system disorders effectively. However, patent expiration of key drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Central Nervous System Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly & Co., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., and Pfizer Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., UCB Pharma, Merck & Co. Inc., Schering-Plough Corp., Shire plc, and Cephalon Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-central-nervous-system-drugs-market-2011-2015-report-552495