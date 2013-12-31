Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Global Ceramic Coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in ceramic coating of automotive components. The Global Ceramic Coating market has also been witnessing the increasing use of plasma-sprayed ceramic coating. However, the high total cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Ceramic Coating Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ceramic Coating market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors

operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are APS Materials, Inc., Bodycote Plc., Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., and Kurt J. Lesker Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are A & A Company Inc., Accuwright Industries Inc., Aremco Products Inc., Cetek Ceramic Technologies, Flame Spray Coating Company Inc., Heany Industries Inc., High Performance Coatings Inc., and Morgan Technical Ceramics.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



About Global Ceramic Coating Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.24% by 2018

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