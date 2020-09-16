Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Study Report and Market Model.



The global Ceramic Matrix Composites demand has grown at an aggregate rate of more than 7% per annum between 2014 and 2018. The demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites was affected in 2008-2009 with market contracting by an average of more than 5%-10%, however, the demand recovered steadily after that and reached its pre-recession level by 2010. In 2010, global Ceramic Matrix Composites industry demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global Aerospace industry.

North America is the biggest market at a global level. This growth can be attributed to the increase in global demand for both Aerospace and military aircraft. Composites are used in these aircraft in their exterior, interior and critical engine parts. Like other industries including automotive and electronics, the region has not witnessed any significant shift be of composite manufacturers and aerospace industry base to Asia-Pacific.

The use of C/C, SiC/SiC and Ox/Ox CMCs are used for various parts of aircraft as it is lightweight and strong, will drive the growth of ceramic matrix composites. In terms of CMC types consumed, silicon carbide CMCs are expected to witness high growth and will continue to be the second biggest type both in terms of volume and value.



Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Type

- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon (C/C)

- Silicon Carbide Fiber Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC)

- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Silicon Carbide (C/SiC)

- Alumina Fiber Reinforced Alumina (Al2O3/Al2O3)

- Others

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Application

- Aerospace & Defense

- Automotive

- Industrial

- Energy & Power

- Electrical & Electronics

- Others



The Ceramic Matrix Composites market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Ceramic Matrix Composites Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Ceramic Matrix Composites Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Application

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



