Global Ceramics: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Ceramics: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018. The 2012 study has 541 pages, 174 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to grow steadily as developing countries have parts of the population that achieve middle class and create demand for ceramic products. This is combined with steady demand in developed countries for ceramic materials used in industry and to keep the home livable and nice.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the ceramics market research study, "Ceramic markets are tied to the construction industry. The middle class has a primary focus on fixing up a pleasant home. Tile and ceramic materials are key to achieving a comfortable lifestyle, in a nice home. Ceramics also are part of the steel industry as the Refactory materials are key to lining the containers that are used to make steel for manufacturing automobiles."



Basic steelmaking takes place in containers lined with basic refractories. These may be bricks or other ceramic material. Ceramics sub-sectors are being impacted by the need for the availability of raw materials. The cost structures of energy-intensive ceramics producers are becoming disadvantaged by increasing fuel prices. The ceramics manufacturing process in need of efficient energy is changing markets, hindering the competitiveness of ceramics producers without access to cheap fuels.



The price of energy has risen substantially mirroring to a large extent the rise in the price of crude oil. A consequence of this is that energy costs are likely to account for a far larger share of operating costs.



There are many different types of ceramic tiles including refractory tiles, technical tiles, ornamental tiles, roofing tiles, and tiles made into stands.



The vendors in the ceramics industry have to invest in high-quality production processes, logistics systems that guarantee fast delivery and the development of innovative products in order to keep market share.



The ceramics sector is faced with a number of competitiveness challenges, many of which have been fuelled by globalization. Increased environmental regulation continues to be an issue. The increase in the number of comparative low-cost ceramics products being imported from emerging economies is a sign that in some sectors, particularly in the ceramic tableware sub-sector, the local competitive advantage on the basis of cost is diminishing.



Major global players are emerging in many ceramics subsectors, especially in wall and floor tile manufacturing.



A key competitiveness factor for the ceramics sector is increased environmental regulation and control. The relatively high energy-intensity of ceramics production, brought about by the need to heat kilns up to 2000°C, makes the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions challenging.



The technologies and techniques used in ceramics production to minimize energy use by kilns are already advanced. Major short-term future increases in efficiency are unlikely.



Consideration of Ceramic Market Forecasts indicates that markets at $279 billion will reach $408 billion by 2018. Growth comes as more emphasis is put on creating middleclass jobs in China and elsewhere. People in the middle class build homes and fix up existing ones, using ceramics to do this.



