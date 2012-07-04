Global CFD Market in Automotive Industry 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- The Global CFD market in the Automotive Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increased need for next-generation vehicles. The Global CFD market in the Automotive Industry has also been witnessing development of CFD for design engineers. However, sluggish growth in the Automotive industry in developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global CFD Market in the Automotive Industry 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global CFD market in the Automotive Industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd, Mentor Graphics Corp. and EXA corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., Numeca International Inc. and Flow Science Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85161/global-cfd-market-in-automotive-industry-2011-2015.html