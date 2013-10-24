Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CFD Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global CFD market in the Electrical and Electronics Industry 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 15.10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop superior-quality products. The Global CFD market in the Electrical and Electronics industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand for integrated software. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global CFD Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, APAC , and Africa market. It also covers the Global CFD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd., and Mentor Graphics Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., COMSOL Inc., ESI Group SA, EXA Corp., Flow Science Inc., and Numeca International Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144922/global-cfd-market-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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