Global CFD Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry Is Expected to Reach at CAGR of 15.10% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global CFD market in the Electrical and Electronics Industry 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 15.10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop superior-quality products. The Global CFD market in the Electrical and Electronics industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand for integrated software. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cfd-market-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-2012-2016-report.html



TechNavio's report, the Global CFD Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, APAC , and Africa market. It also covers the Global CFD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd., and Mentor Graphics Corp.Other vendors mentioned in the report are AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., COMSOL Inc., ESI Group SA, EXA Corp., Flow Science Inc., and Numeca International Inc.



Browse Other Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports -



Global CFD Market in the Automotive Industry 2012-2016



Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cfd-market-in-the-automotive-industry-2012-2016-report.html) in the Automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 17.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to develop superior and competitive products. The Global CFD market in the Automotive industry has also been witnessing an increasing demand for integrated software. However, the increasing popularity of open-source CFD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global CFD Market in Aerospace and Defense Industry 2011-2015



Global CFD market in the Aerospace and Defense industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-cfd-market-in-aerospace-and-defense-industry-2011-2015-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing military expenditures in the developing countries. The Global CFD market in the Aerospace and Defense industry has also been witnessing the use of GPU accelerators in CFD simulation. However, development of in-house or research codes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



CFD Market in India 2011-2015



CFD market in India (http://www.researchmoz.us/cfd-market-in-india-2011-2015-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 25 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in outsourcing to India. The CFD market in India has also been witnessing migration from server-based to cloud-based solutions. However, lack of expertise in CFD solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/