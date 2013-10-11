Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CFD Market in the Aerospace and Defense Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global CFD market in Aerospace and Defense industry to grow at a CAGR of 13.70 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advantages of using CFD tools compared to traditional methods. The Global CFD market in the Aerospace and Defense industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand from integrated software. However, the increasing threat of open-source CFD could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global CFD Market in the Aerospace and Defense Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global market; it also covers the Global CFD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd, ESI Group SA and, Mentor Graphics Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Autodesk,Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, EXA Corp., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., Numeca International Inc. and Flow Science Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143781/global-cfd-market-in-the-aerospace-and-defense-industry-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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