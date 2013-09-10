Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global CFD Market in the Automotive Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the Automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 17.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to develop superior and competitive products. The Global CFD market in the Automotive industry has also been witnessing an increasing demand for integrated software. However, the increasing popularity of open-source CFD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global CFD Market in the Automotive Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in South America, North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global CFD market landscape in the Automotive industry and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd., EXA Corp., and Mentor Graphics Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc., Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., COMSOL Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group SA, Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE, and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd., EXA Corp., and Mentor Graphics Corp.; AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc., Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc., COMSOL Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group SA, Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE, and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.



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