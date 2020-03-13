Global Charging Electric Vehicles Industry Market Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The Charging Electric Vehicles market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2015, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2020, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025. Based on the Charging Electric Vehicles industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Charging Electric Vehicles market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Charging Electric Vehicles market.



Major Key Players :

Evatran,Nissan,Conductix-Wampfler,Volvo and Flanders Drive,Car Charging Group,Presidio Graduate School,Utah State University,Energy Dynamics Laboratory,HaloIPT,Siemens-BMW,WiTricity and Partners,RRC,Magna-Charge,Korea Advanced Institute of Technology



Portable charger segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

The portable charger segment is expected to be the fastest growing market. With portable chargers, EV drivers could carry the charger with them and charge the car whenever needed. Additionally, a portable charger eliminates the high cost associated with fixed stationary charging station. Initially, portable chargers were introduced as small and light chargers that could generate sufficient power for short journeys. However, new advanced portable chargers are expected to generate the same power as stationary charging station.



Various OEMs such as Delta Electronics, Inc.; Enel X; and Ecotap BV; among others; are focusing on the development of solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. For instance, under the Honda SmartCharge program, Enel X is currently working on the development of solar-powered charging station in Hawaii (U.S.) in partnership with the Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. Furthermore, various companies are working on upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient for long-distance travel. Some of the manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc. and Nissan are focusing on providing compatibility for their electric vehicles for public charging networks. For instance, Nissan in November 2019, announced that buyers of new Nissan LEAF and Nissan LEAF would be able to charge their vehicles across EVgo's charging network that comprises 750 public charging stations.



The North American market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The North American market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The electric vehicle charging industry in the country is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of advanced charging infrastructure. The increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing more advanced and fast charging stations are expected to propel the market growth. Tesla, Leviton, and ChargePoint are some of the key players in the US electric vehicle charging stations industry.



Most important types of Charging Electric Vehicles products covered in this report are:

Battery electric vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)



Most widely used downstream fields of Charging Electric Vehicles market covered in this report are:

Residential

Commercial



Critical Questions:

- Many companies are operating in the electric vehicle charging stations space across the globe. Do you know who are the front leaders and what strategies have been adopted by them?

- Fast paced developments in electric vehicle charging such as turbo charging, novel battery, and smart charging system by leading manufacturers are expected to change the dynamics of electric vehicle charging. How will this transform the overall market?

- The industry is focusing on quick and efficient charging of electric buses. Which leading companies are working on off-board top-down pantograph and on-board bottom-up pantograph, and what organic and inorganic strategies have been adopted by them?



