Global Chelating Agents Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.48 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research "Chelating Agents (APCA, Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphates and Others) Market For Pulp & Paper, Household & Industrial Cleaning, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Chemical Processing, Consumer Products and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" the global demand for chelating agents was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 4.48 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the global demand for chelating agents was 970.0 kilo tons in 2012.



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Increasing demand for chelating agents from the cleaning & detergent industry and pulp & paper industry is expected to drive the demand for the market over the next few years. In addition, the growth of the global pulp & paper industry is subsequently expected to fuel the demand for chelating agents over the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid industrialization coupled with stringent government policies for clean and fresh water for various applications such as water treatment chemicals among others is expected to fuel the demand for chelating agents. However, growing ecological risks as a result of usage of certain non-biodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Owing to this factor, new opportunities are expected to open for manufacturers to develop eco-friendly, innovative and safer chelating agents such as gluconates and citric acid.



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APCAs' were the most widely consumed chelating agents and accounted for over 39% of the market share in 2012. Owing to its significant use within the household & industrial application, APCAs' such as EDTA have high affinity constant to form metal-EDTA complexes, which are extensively used to sequester metal ions. However, due to the growing concerns regarding the ill-effects of exposure of EDTA in the environment, manufacturers are shifting their preference towards safer and better performing chelating agents such as sodium gluconates. Owing to this factor, the importance of sodium gluconates has been significantly increasing and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Sodium gluconates are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.



Demand for chelating agents was highest from the pulp & paper industry in 2012. With the growing demand for paper & paper boards, the pulp & paper industry has grown significantly over the past few years, thereby boosting the demand for chelating agents in certain bleach applications. However, the agrochemicals industry is expected to witness the fastest growth within the forecast period on account of increasing government initiatives such as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and Integrated Nutrient Management (INM). These initiatives include mitigation of health and environment issues arising out of exposure to nitrogen-based chemicals, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for eco-friendly agrochemicals. This application segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7%, from 2013 to 2019.



Asia Pacific was the largest market for chelating agents and was valued at USD 1,441.2 million in 2012 owing to the presence of a significant number of chelating agent manufacturers in Asia Pacific, particularly in China. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years on account of increasing usage of chelating agents in the existing large-scale textile and pulp & paper industries, particularly in China and India. Europe trails behind Asia Pacific where chelating agents are being increasingly used in healthcare and pharmaceutical applications.



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Chelating Agents Market: Product Segment Analysis



- APCA

- Sodium gluconate

- Organophosphonate

- Others (Glucoheptonate, citric acid, etc.)



Chelating Agents Market: Application Segment Analysis



- Pulp & paper

- Household & industrial cleaning

- Agrochemicals

- Water treatment

- Chemical processing

- Consumer products

- Others (Polymerization, metal working, nuclear, etc.)



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Chelating Agents Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



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