Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Global Chemical Distribution market to grow at a CAGR of 9.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing economic growth in the APAC region. The Global Chemical Distribution market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. However, regulatory challenges could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Chemical Distribution Market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-chemical-distribution-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Chemical Distribution market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Brenntag AG, Helm AG, Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC, Univar Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Azelis Holding S.A., Barentz B.V., Biesterfeld AG, ICC Chemicals Inc., IMCD Group, Omya AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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