Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for natural or bio-based ingredients for cosmetics and toiletries. The Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for skin care cosmeceuticals. However, high R&D costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay-Rhodia, and Stepan Co.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Active Organics, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Akema Fine Chemicals, Arkema Inc., Ashland Inc., Bayer AG, Bio-Botanica, Biochemica International Inc., Biosil Technologies Inc., Centerchem Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., ECKART GmbH & Co. KG, Elementis plc, Emery Oleochemicals, Ercetin Rose Oil Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Firmenich International SA, FMC BioPolymer, George Uhe Co. Inc., Givaudan SA, Gyan Flavours Export, Honeywell International Inc., Hubei Xiangxi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Impact Colors Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Interpolymer Corp., Jeen International Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Lubrizol Corp., Merck KGaA, Pilot Chemical Co., Presperse Corp., Royal DSM NV, Sandream LLC, Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Shell Chemicals, SILAB, Sonneborn LLC, Sophim, Sozio Alpine Aromatics International Inc., Stepan Co., Symrise AG, Terry Laboratories Inc., US Cosmetics Corp., Ultra Chemical Inc., United-Guardian Inc., Viva Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay-Rhodia, and Stepan Co., Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Active Organics, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Akema Fine Chemicals, Arkema Inc., Ashland Inc., Bayer AG, Bio-Botanica, Biochemica International Inc., Biosil Technologies Inc., Centerchem Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., ECKART GmbH & Co. KG, Elementis plc, Emery Oleochemicals, Ercetin Rose Oil Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Firmenich International SA, FMC BioPolymer, George Uhe Co. Inc., Givaudan SA, Gyan Flavours Export, Honeywell International Inc., Hubei Xiangxi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Impact Colors Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Interpolymer Corp., Jeen International Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Lubrizol Corp., Merck KGaA, Pilot Chemical Co., Presperse Corp., Royal DSM NV, Sandream LLC, Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Shell Chemicals, SILAB, Sonneborn LLC, Sophim, Sozio Alpine Aromatics International Inc., Stepan Co., Symrise AG, Terry Laboratories Inc., US Cosmetics Corp., Ultra Chemical Inc., United-Guardian Inc., Viva Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG.



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