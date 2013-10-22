Global Chilled and Deli Food Market Research Report 2012 - 2016 Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Global Chilled and Deli Food market to grow at a CAGR of 2.71 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for convenience in food products. The Global Chilled and Deli Food market has also been witnessing the increasing private label brands. However, the highly fragmented market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Chilled and Deli Food Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Chilled and Deli Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space re Brasil Foods S.A., JBS S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 2 Sisters Food Group, Astral Foods Ltd., Eskort Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., Greencore Group plc, and Itoham Foods Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

6.3 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Product 2012-2016

7.2 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Chilled Meat Products

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Deli Food

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Chilled Seafood

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Chilled Sandwiches and Salad

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Chilled Ready Meals

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.7 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Chilled Pizza and Pasta

7.7.1 Market Size and Forecast



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8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

8.2 Chilled and Deli Food Market in the APAC Region

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Chilled and Deli Food Market in the Americas

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Chilled and Deli Food Market in the Europe

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Chilled and Deli Food Market in the MEA Region

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 USA

9.2 China



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By products the market is broadly segmented into frozen vegetables & fruits, frozen potatoes, frozen ready meals, frozen meat, frozen fish/seafood and frozen soup. More than 35% of the market is occupied by frozen ready meals due to its wide range of products portfolio. While, frozen potatoes segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate among other products. The study also includes competitive analysis by providing Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis which provides an insight into industry competition. This study also includes review and breakdown of the various factors and their impact on the market by three parameters such low, medium and high.



Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016



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Global Food Safety Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of stringent regulations and quality standards. The Global Food Safety Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing use of rapid testing methods to detect pathogens. However, the lack of compliance to food safety regulations and standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Food Safety Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Organic Food Market in India 2012-2016



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Organic Food market in India to grow at a CAGR of 21.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased number of health conscious consumers. The market has also been witnessing an increased focus on organic farming. However, the high cost of organic food could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Organic Food market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Organic Food market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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