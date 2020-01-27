Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Chilled & Deli Foods Market (Type - Meat, Pies and Savory Appetizers, Pre-packaged Products, Prepared Salads, Sauces, Condiments & Dressings, and Types): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global chilled & deli foods market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Chilled & deli foods are the ready-to-eat, easily consumed food items that can be stored in refrigerators for a longer period of time without getting spoiled. The chilled & deli foods market is dominated by players including Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Samworth Brothers Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Waitrose & Partners and others, who are having tie-up with regional producers and retailers.



Rise in Awareness Among the Population Regarding Nutritious Foods is Expanding the Growth



The changing demographics and changing lifestyle are the major driving factors for the chilled & deli foods market. The growing industrialization and more people engaged in their profession have increased the demand for convenience food items, which in turn boosts the chilled & deli foods market. Moreover, the rise in awareness among the population regarding nutritious foods is expanding the growth of the chilled & deli foods market. Furthermore, the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in cities and towns is supporting the growth of the chilled & deli foods market. However, increasing the cost of raw materials is the major restraining factor for the growth of the chilled & deli foods market. Nevertheless, expanding online stores and the increasing sale of foods in online stores is expected to offer favorable business opportunities for the key players in the chilled & deli foods market.



Pre-Packaged Products Segment Held the Largest Market Share



The Chilled & Deli Foods market is segmented on the basis of type. The type of chilled & deli foods is classified into meats, pies and savory appetizers, pre-packaged products, prepared salads, sauces, condiments & dressings, and other chilled & deli foods. The pre-packaged products segment held the largest market share among the type owing to hectic lifestyle, increased disposable income and high nutritious content in the pre-packaged foods. Moreover, the pies and savory appetizers segment registered the fastest growth among the type owing to the increase in the young population and the high disposable income of millennials.



North America Held the Highest Market Share



Regionally, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global chilled & deli foods market. The dominance of the North American market attributed to the increasing demand for convenience foods, a growing number of working women and rising health consciousness among the people in this region. The Asia-pacific chilled & deli foods market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate owing to an increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, increasing the working-class population and the rising influence of western food habits.



Chilled and Deli Foods Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Samworth Brothers Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Waitrose & Partners, BRF S.A., Astral Foods Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., and Other Companies.



