Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- This is a professional and depth research report on Global and China Flavors industry. The report firstly introduced Flavors basic information included Flavors definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Flavors industry policy and plan, Flavors product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Flavors capacity production cost price Gross production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Flavors products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China Flavors capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China Flavors 2009-2019 capacity production price cost Gross production value gross margin etc information. And also listed Flavors upstream raw materials equipments and down stream clients survey analysis and Flavors marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, The report introduced Flavors new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis on Global and China Flavors industry (http://www.deepresearchreports.com/111574.html). In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China Flavors industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Flavors industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



Place a direct purchase order @ http://www.deepresearchreports.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=111574.



Table of Contents (http://www.deepresearchreports.com/111574-toc.html):



Chapter One Flavors Industry Overview 1

1.1 Flavors Definition 1

1.2 Flavors Classification and Application 2

1.3 Flavors Industry Chain Structure 3

1.4 Flavors Industry Overview 3

Chapter Two Flavors International and China Market Analysis 4

2.1 Flavors Industry International Market Analysis 4

2.1.1 Flavors International Market Development History 4

2.1.2 Flavors Product and Technology Developments 5

2.1.3 Flavors Competitive Landscape Analysis 7

2.1.4 Flavors International Key Countries Development Status 7

2.1.5 Flavors International Market Development Trend 10

2.2 Flavors Industry China Market Analysis 11

2.2.1 Flavors China Market Development History 11

2.2.2 Flavors Product and Technology Developments 12

2.2.3 Flavors Competitive Landscape Analysis 13

2.2.4 Flavors China Key Regions Development Status 13

2.2.5 Flavors China Market Development Trend 14

2.3 Flavors International and China Market Comparison Analysis 14

Chapter Three Flavors Development Environmental Analysis 15

3.1 China Economic Environment Analysis 15

3.1.1 China GDP Analysis 15

3.1.2 China CPI Analysis 16

3.1.3 China Urban and Rural Incomes Analysis 17

3.1.4 China Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Analysis 18

3.1.5 China Investment in Fixed Assets Analysis 19

3.1.6 China The Total Value of Imports and Exports of Goods Analysis 20

3.1.7 2014 China Macroeconomic Forecast 20

3.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis 21

3.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis 22

3.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis 23

3.5 Other Regions Economic Environmental Analysis 24

3.6 Global Economic Environmental Analysis 38

Chapter Four Flavors Development Policy and Plan 39

4.1 Flavors Industry Policy Analysis 39

4.1.1 Global Government Policy and Development Plan 39

4.1.2 China Government Policy and Development Plan 43

4.2 Flavors Industry News Analysis 44

4.2.1 China consolidates food safety standards 44

4.2.2 Two flavors grow Tech Data's Latin American business 44

4.2.3 RTS Report: Global Savory Flavors Market worth $8.6 Billion 45

4.2.4 Solvay to Build Flavors Manufacturing Facility in Zhenjiang City, China 45

4.3 Flavors Industry Development Trend 46

Chapter Five Flavors Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure 47

5.1 Flavors Product Specifications 47

5.2 Flavors Manufacturing Process Analysis 48

5.2.1 Natural flavor unit basic production process 48

5.2.2 Liquid Flavors Manufacturing Process 49

5.3 Flavors Cost Structure Analysis 49

5.4 Flavors Price Cost Gross Analysis 50

Chapter Six 2009-2014 Flavors Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 50

6.1 2009-2014 Flavors Capacity Production Overview 50

6.2 2009-2014 Flavors Production Market Share Analysis 58

6.3 2009-2014 Flavors Demand Overview 61

6.4 2009-2014 Flavors Supply Demand and Shortage 62

6.5 2009-2014 Flavors Import Export Consumption 63

6.6 2009-2014 Flavors Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin 63

Chapter Seven Flavors Key Manufacturers Analysis 68

7.1 Givaudan 68

7.1.1 Company Profile 68

7.1.2 Product Picture and Specification 69

7.1.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 72

7.1.4 Contact Information 74

7.2 Firmenich 74

7.2.1 Company Profile 74

7.2.2 Product Picture and Specification 75

7.2.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 77

7.2.4 Contact Information 78

7.3 IFF 79

7.3.1 Company Profile 79

7.3.2 Product Picture and Specification 79

7.3.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 82

7.3.4 Contact Information 84

7.4 Symrise 84

7.4.1 Company Profile 84

7.4.2 Product Picture and Specification 85

7.4.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 87

7.4.4 Contact Information 88

7.5 Wild Flavors 88

7.5.1 Company Profile 89

7.5.2 Product Picture and Specification 90

7.5.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 91

7.5.4 Contact Information 93

7.6 Takasago 93

7.6.1 Company Profile 93

7.6.2 Product Picture and Specification 94

7.6.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 95

7.6.4 Contact Information 96

7.7 Mane SA 96

7.7.1 Company Profile 96

7.7.2 Product Picture and Specification 98

7.7.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 99

7.7.4 Contact Information 100

7.8 Frutarom 100

7.8.1 Company Profile 101

7.8.2 Product Picture and Specification 104

7.8.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 105

7.8.4 Contact Information 107

7.9 Sensient Flavors 108

7.9.1 Company Profile 108

7.9.2 Product Picture and Specification 111

7.9.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 112

7.9.4 Contact Information 113

7.10 Robertet 113

7.10.1 Company Profile 113

7.10.2 Product Picture and Specification 115

7.10.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 116

7.10.4 Contact Information 118

7.11 T.Hasegawa 118

7.11.1 Company Profile 119

7.11.2 Product Picture and Specification 120

7.11.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 121

7.11.4 Contact Information 123

7.12 Kerry 124

7.12.1 Company Profile 124

7.12.2 Product Picture and Specification 127

7.12.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 128

7.12.4 Contact Information 130

7.13 Huabao International 130

7.13.1 Company Profile 131

7.13.2 Product Picture and Specification 131

7.13.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 132

7.13.4 Contact Information 133

7.14 China Flavors & Fragrances 133

7.14.1 Company Profile 134

7.14.2 Product Picture and Specification 135

7.14.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 135

7.14.4 Contact Information 137

7.15 Zhonghua Chemical 137

7.15.1 Company Profile 138

7.15.2 Product Picture and Specification 138

7.15.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 139

7.15.4 Contact Information 141

7.16 Shanghai Apple 141

7.16.1 Company Profile 141

7.16.2 Product Picture and Specification 143

7.16.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value 154

7.16.4 Contact Information 155

7.17 Tianjin Chunfa 155

7.17.1 Company Profile 156

7.17.2 Product Picture and Specification 158

7.17.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 159

7.17.4 Contact Information 161

7.18 Shanghai Bairun 161

7.18.1 Company Profile 161

7.18.2 Product Picture and Specification 163

7.18.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 166

7.18.4 Contact Information 167

7.19 Yingyang (China) Flavors & Fragrance 168

7.19.1 Company Profile 168

7.19.2 Product Picture and Specification 168

7.19.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 170

7.19.4 Contact Information 172

7. 20 Beijing Tianlihai 172

7.20.1 Company Profile 173

7.20.2 Product Picture and Specification 173

7.20.3 Product Capacity Production Price Cost Gross Analysis 173

7.20.4 Contact Information 175

Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis 175

8.1 Upstream Raw Materials Price Analysis 175

8.2 Upstream Equipments Market Analysis 180

8.3 Down Stream Demand Analysis 183

8.4 Industry Chain Analysis 188

Chapter Nine Flavors Marketing Channels Analysis 189

9.1 Flavors Marketing Channels Status 189

9.2 Flavors Marketing Channels Characteristic 190

9.3 Flavors Marketing Channels Development Trend 190

Chapter Ten 2014-2019 Flavors Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 192

10.1 2014-2019 Flavors Capacity Production Overview 192

10.2 2014-2019 Flavors Production Market Share Analysis 194

10.3 2014-2019 Flavors Demand Overview 196

10.4 2014-2019 Flavors Supply Demand and Shortage 197

10.5 2014-2019 Flavors Import Export Consumption 197

10.6 2014-2019 Flavors Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin 198

Chapter Eleven Flavors Industry Development Proposals 199

11.1 Macroeconomic Development Countermeasures 199

11.1.1 Macroeconomic policy 200

11.1.2 Specific control measures 201

11.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy 202

11.3 New Project Investment Proposals 205

11.4 Marketing Channel Strategy Proposals 205

11.5 Competitive Environment Strategy Proposals 206

Chapter Twelve Flavors New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 206

12.1 Flavors Project SWOT Analysis 206

12.2 Flavors New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 207

12.2.1 Project Name 207

12.2.2 Investment Budget 207

Chapter Thirteen Global and China Flavors Industry Research Conclusions 208

List of Tables and Figures



Contact sales@deepresearchreports.com for more details.