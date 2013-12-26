Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Global Chip on Board LED market to grow at a CAGR of 40.71 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the declining ASP of LEDs. The Global Chip on Board LED market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of COB LED in general lighting applications. However, the fluctuating global economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Chip on Board LED Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Chip on Board LED market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Citizen Electronics co. Ltd., Cree Inc., Nichia Corp., Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Philips Lumileds Lighting Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Lumens Co. Ltd., and LG Innotek Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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