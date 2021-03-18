Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Chipless RFID Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



One of the driver that is propelling the growth of the chipless RFID market include the shift of the enterprises towards supply chain visibility and inventory management. Moreover, the launch of transportation schemes that need RFID technology, including Ventra in the US, Saint Petersburg City Card in Russia, and Oyster Card in the UK, further augment the growth of the market. The radiofrequency identification system provides exceptional advantages such as allows remote reading of tags, which aid in tracking the products.



The chipless RFID technology is used as a low-cost alternative for chipped RFID systems and has the ability to penetrate the mass market for low-cost item tagging in comparison to high-cost silicon chip RFID transponders. Numerous advancements in the chipless RFID will create lucrative opportunities in the market. The UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the Center for Wireless Communications at UC San Diego in 2018 launched the new chipless ID technology, which can reflect the WiFi signals. This technology is in the form of metal tags and is made from foil printed on a flexible and thin substance. According to the research held by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), by 2020, there will be about 50 million objects which will be networked, out of which many will have chipless RFID. The emergence of IoT in the supply chain in the manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and other logistics industry, will further fuel the growth of the market.



Chipless RFID Market's leading Manufacturers:



- 3M

- Alien Technology, LLC

- Confidex Ltd.

- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

- AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

- IBM Corporation

- Impinj, Inc.,

- Barcodes, Inc.,

- PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG

- Siemens



Product Type Segment Drivers



Based on the product type, the tag is expected to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the growing use of RFID tags for functions including inventory tracking, logistics and supply chain visibility, and employee tracking. The RFID technology provides access to real-time data on the individual's assets. The RFID tags are using inventory tracking, like for the identification of location and movement of inventory.



Chipless RFID Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product Type:



- Tag

- Reader

- Middleware



Segmentation by End-User:



- Retail

- Transport and Logistics

- Aviation

- Healthcare

- Others



Segmentation by Application:



- Smart Cards

- Smart tickets

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



