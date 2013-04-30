Global Chiral Technology Market 2012-2016 - Industry Trends,Share,Size,Analysis,Growth And Forecast To 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Chiral Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is favorable government regulations for chiral technology. The Global Chiral Technology market has also been witnessing increasing reliance on generic approaches. However, the slow commercialization of chiral technology-based products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Chiral Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Chiral Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Daicel Corp., Chiral Technologies, Royal DSM N.V., and Sigma Aldrich Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Cambrex Corp., Chiral Quest Inc., Regis Technologies Inc., and Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



