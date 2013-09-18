Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Chiral Technology Market 2013-2017 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Chiral Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 14.53 percent over the period 2013-2017. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the favorable governmental regulations. The Global Chiral Technology market has also been witnessing the increasing outsourcing of pharmaceutical production to the APAC Region. However, the complexity of chiral chemistry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Chiral Technology Market 2013-2017, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, APAC region; it also covers the Global Chiral Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include BASF SE, Daicel Corp. Royal DSM N.V.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bachem Holding AG, Cambrex Corp.,Codexis Inc.,Johnson Matthey plc, Novasep Inc., Phenomenex Inc., Regis Technologies Inc., Solvias AG, Strem Chemicals Inc..

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE, Daicel Corp., Royal DSM N.V.,Bachem Holding AG, Cambrex Corp.,Codexis Inc.,Johnson Matthey plc, Novasep Inc., Phenomenex Inc., Regis Technologies Inc., Solvias AG, Strem Chemicals Inc..



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142374/global-chiral-technology-market-2013-2017.html