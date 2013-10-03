Global Chiropractic Care Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Chiropractic is a healthcare profession that is focused on diagnosis of nervous and musculoskeletal system disorders. Chiropractic care is mostly used by chiropractic physicians as a pain relief therapy for joints, bones, muscles and connective tissue. Physicians use hands on spinal manipulation or manual therapy and other alternative treatments for the proper alignment of the musculoskeletal structure. The therapy focuses on restoring mobility of the joints caused by traumatic events such as stress, falling or sitting without proper back support. Chiropractic care focuses on healing the body without medication or surgery and thus practices drug free approach for patient examination, diagnosis and treatment. Chiropractic treatment causes discomfort very rarely but sometimes patient may experience mild aching which is subsided within 12 to 48 hrs. The chiropractors are well skilled and are also trained to recommend rehabilitative exercises and as well as provide dietary, lifestyle and nutritional counseling.



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Spinal manipulation is the most frequent therapeutic procedure performed by the physicians. The therapy involves restoration of joint mobility by applying controlled forces to the injured parts that have become restricted in their movement. According to American Chiropractic Association approximately 31 million Americans suffer from lower back pain at any point of time and spend approximately USD 50 billion for its treatment. Additionally, according to Global Burden of Disease 2010 low back pain is the leading cause of disability. Until now manual therapy has been largely ignored by the healthcare professionals but with growing emphasis on treatment and cost effectiveness chiropractic care is witnessing a significant growth. Chiropractic care is safe and is an effective treatment for spinal pain. The therapy reduces medication uptake, decreases pain, and rapidly advances physical therapy.



Chiropractic care market is highly fragmented and comprises of large and small players such as Absolute Healthcare Chiropractic, Aarhus Chiropractic, Atlanta Health & Wellness Chiropractic Clinic, Family Life Chiropractic, Rivera Chiropractic Center LLC, RiverTowne Family Chiropractic LLC and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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- Market structure

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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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