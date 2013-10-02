Global Chlor-Alkali Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Chlor alkali refers to an industrial process used for producing caustic soda, chlorine, and other chlorine and sodium based products or derivatives like hydrochloric acid, chlorinated paraffin, sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder, and hydrogen gas. The process involves the electrolysis of brine (sodium chloride) solution resulting in the formation of the above-mentioned products. The main products of the chlor alkali market are chlorine gas, caustic soda (sodium hydroxide), and soda ash (sodium carbonate).



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The chlor alkali market is primarily segregated based on the product type. The product market for chlor alkali is further segregated based on its applications. The major applications for chlorine are organic chemicals and polyvinyl chloride, for soda ash the major application is the glass industry, whereas for caustic soda the major areas of application are organic/ inorganic chemicals and the paper industry. Soda ash is mostly produced using the Solvay process. Chlorine and caustic soda are produced by the process of electrolysis with a mercury cell. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



As of 2012, Asia consumes the highest volume of the above-mentioned chemicals which was nearly half the global consumption followed by North America and Europe. The chlor-alkali market is expected to experience a significant growth over the next few years mainly driven by the growing economies of developing countries like India and China. In addition to this, the increasing demand in the application industries like organic and inorganic chemicals is expected to grow the market. Another important factor contributing to this growth is the current high production capacities for chlor-alkali products.



The primary restraint for the chlor-alkali market is the environmental impact the process has. Mercury and carbon emissions have been factors of concerns for the market. Furthermore, the chlor alkali process is a highly energy intensive and the increased energy demand is hampering the growth of the market. The opportunity in this market lies in the Asia-Pacific region due to its rapid growth. Also, the improvement in technology used in the process so as to make it environmentally feasible and less energy intensive would give the market a big boost.



Some of the key players in this market include AkzoNobel NV, Bayer Material Sciences AG, Dow Chemicals, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Solvay Chemicals among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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