Global Chloralkali Market (Demand Supply) 2014-2030

Chlor-Alkali is produced by electrolyzing a solution of brine (an aqueous solution of NaCl). It can be produced by three process Membrane cell, Diaphragm cell and Mercury cell. In last few years many manufacturers shifted from mercury to membrane technology due to environmental concerns.



More than 80% of Chlor-Alkali manufacturers use membrane cell technology. Chlor-Alkali is used in wide range of end use industries like chemical, pulp & paper, water treatment, food & beverages, soaps & detergent and others. Asia Pacific dominates the global Chlor-Alkali market, followed by North America and Western Europe.

The Chlor-Alkali market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global Chlor-Alkali Market, By Type

- Chlorine

- Caustic Soda



Global Chlor-Alkali Market, By Chlorine Application

- EDC/PVC

- C1/C2 Aromatics

- Inorganic Chemicals

- Organic Chemicals

- Chlorinated Intermediates

- Isocyanates

- Propylene Oxide

- Pulp & Paper

- Water Treatment

- Others



Global Chlor-Alkali Market, By Caustic Soda Application

- Alumina

- Inorganic Chemicals

- Organic Chemicals

- Food

- Pulp & Paper

- Soaps and Detergents

- Textiles

- Water Treatment

- Steel/Metallurgy - Sintering

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Chlor-AlkaliMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Chlor-Alkali ProductionCapacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Types, Chlorine Applications and Caustic Soda Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



