Global Chlorobenzene Market Growth by 2025 : Top Most Key Players Bayer AG, Arkema SA, Henan Kaipu Chemical Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Chlorobenzene is a colorless, flammable liquid, belongs to an aromatic organic group. It is also known by other names: monochlorobenzene, phenyl chloride, and benzene chloride. It is widely used as a raw material or reactant or intermediate for the manufacturing of another chemical. It is manufactured by chlorination of benzene in the presence of a mixed acid catalyst or other. Chlorobenzene is majorly used as a reactant in the manufacturing of rubber, adhesives, paints, paint removers, polishes, dyestuff, and herbicides.



Global Chlorobenzene Market was valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2019 to 2025.



In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.



Increasing demand for chemical, paint and pesticide manufacturing is driving the growth of the chlorobenzene market. The major use of chlorobenzene is as a raw material for the synthesis of chemicals including triphenylphosphine, phenyl silane, and thiophenol, for the synthesis of solvent for organic synthesis reactions including agricultural adjuvants, paint and ink, methylene-diphenyl diisocyanate, urethane raw material, and cleaning solvent for electronics. Around two-third of chlorobenzene is produced in china followed by Japan, the US, India, and Western Europe. The gradual rise in global demand has resulted in a build-up and expansion of new production capacities in Asia.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=88286



Segment by Key players:

- Arkema SA

- Henan Kaipu Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Bayer AG

- Kureha Corporation

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Jinhua Chemical (Group) Corporation

- Nanjing Chemical Industry Co.Ltd, Solutia, Inc.

- Tianjin Bohai Chemical Co. Ltd

- Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry

- JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL

- Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical



Segment by Type:

- Monochlorobenzene

- Orthodichlorobenzene

- Paradichlorobenzene

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Nitrochlorobenzenes

- Polysulfone Polymers

- Solvents

- Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

- Room Deodorants

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=88286



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Chlorobenzene Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Chlorobenzene Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Chlorobenzene Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Chlorobenzene Market Forecast

4.5.1. Chlorobenzene Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Chlorobenzene Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Chlorobenzene Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Chlorobenzene Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Chlorobenzene Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Chlorobenzene Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Chlorobenzene Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Chlorobenzene Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Chlorobenzene Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Chlorobenzene Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Chlorobenzene Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Chlorobenzene Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=88286



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.