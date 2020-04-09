Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players - Denka Company Limited, Tosoh Corporation, ARLANXEO

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Chloroprene rubber was the first synthetic rubber commercialized in the market. In the year 1930, DuPont was the first chemical company that synthesized chloroprene and commercialized Neoprene rubber.



The synthetic rubber exhibits high chemical resistance, ozone resistance, and aging properties. In addition to this, it has good abrasion & mechanical strength, fire & weather resistance, and adhesion to many substrates. Its wide array of properties makes it suitable for heating and air conditioning systems. Chloroprene rubber is available in a variety of grades which opens up its door for various dynamic applications.



In developing countries such as India and China, the utilization of chloroprene rubber in automobile industry owing to the fuel-efficient cars has extensively called for strong demand in the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the automotive segment led the market share.



Chloroprene rubber Industrial applications include hoses, transmission belts, conveyors, and molded parts, among others. Shifting towards the construction sector, its application in the commercial and residential arena has boosted the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will undoubtedly positively impact the market. Along with this, the manufacturing of rubber gloves is anticipated to witness a strong demand owing to workplace safety.



It has already opened its door for the electronic industry. In 2018, the electronic segment was the second-highest contributor in terms of revenue generation. The demand for lightweight, high impact resistance, and temperature resistance has proliferated its end-user applications. In addition to this, chloroprene rubber utilization in the footwear industry is going to bolster the growth of the market.



Segment by Key players:

- Denka Company Limited

- Tosoh Corporation

- ARLANXEO

- SHOWA DENKO K.K.

- Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group.

- Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Trelleborg AB

- Polymer-Technik Elbe Gmbh

- Maclellan Rubber Ltd.

- Zenith Rubber



Segment by Type:

- Polyester

- Acrylic

- Epoxy

- Urethane

- Formaldehyde-based resins



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Construction

- Electronics

- Footwear

- Adhesion (Furniture)

- Textiles



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Chloroprene Rubber Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Chloroprene Rubber Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Chloroprene Rubber Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Forecast

4.5.1. Chloroprene Rubber Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Chloroprene Rubber Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Chloroprene Rubber Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Chloroprene Rubber Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Chloroprene Rubber Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Chloroprene Rubber Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Chloroprene Rubber Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Chloroprene Rubber Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



