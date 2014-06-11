Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

CNV is defined as a process in which new blood vessels grow in the choroid through the bruch membrane, which is the innermost layer of the choroid, and attack the sub-retinal space. Even though most causes are idiopathic, the known causes are related to degeneration, infections, choroidal tumors and/or trauma. As there is currently no medical treatment for this disease, this abnormal growth can easily lead to impairment of sight or complete loss of vision.



Analysts forecast the Global CNV market will grow at a CAGR of 6.77 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global CNV market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various therapies used in the treatment of CNV



Global CNV Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global CNV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Bayer AG



- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



- Novartis AG



- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Affitech A/S



- Allergan Inc.



- Chengdu Kanghong Biotech Co. Ltd.



- Gilead Sciences Inc.



- Lpath Inc.



- Mat Biopharma SAS



- Pfizer Inc.



- Promedior Inc.



- QLT Inc.



- Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.



- Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.



- Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd.



- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



Key Market Driver



- High Patient and Physician Satisfaction.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- High Cost of Treatment.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Strong Competition in the Market.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.







To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157076/global-choroidal-neovascularization-cnv-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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