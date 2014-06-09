Global Cigar Market 2014-2018: Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Global Cigar Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-2018)



Scope of the Report



The report titled “Global Cigar Market: Trends and Opportunities (2014-2018)” provides an in-depth analysis of major cigar markets of China, United States, Germany, Spain, the UK and China. It also accesses the key opportunities and underlying trends in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry in the forecasted period (2014-18). Further, key players of the industry like Imperial Tobacco, Habanos and Swedish Match have been profiled.



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Geographical Coverage



- United States

- Germany

- Spain

- The UK

- China



Company Coverage



- Swedish Match

- Imperial tobacco

- Habanos



Executive Summary



The cigar market, in the recent years, had to face the brunt of global economic downturn. Currently, the market is growing at a decent pace with little cigars and cigarillos witnessing continuous rise in consumption and account for majority of sales. Premium cigars account for a very small percentage of overall cigar consumption but in terms of value and margins, it is very high compared to the mass cigar market.



Factors driving growth of the global cigar market are growth of emerging countries, impact of media and a gradual shift from cigarettes to cigars. While in some regions (Asia, South America, Central and Eastern Europe) there is growing popularity of cigars, the British culture is being passed to other developing countries as well. China is the potential market for cigar manufacturers as the country is fast growing in terms of cigar consumption. Flavored Cigars are gaining popularity in the US market as more teenagers or the first time smokers try flavored cigars in the US.



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However, health effects, smoking bans in the US and Europe, taxation policies and heavy duty and the effect of economic crises pose major challenge to the growth of cigar industry. Major trends prevailing in global Cigar market are consumption pattern, popularity of Cuban cigars, dominance of Habanos and expensive cigars.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Cigar Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)



4. Global Cigar Market: Segment Analysis

4.1 Premium cigar Market

4.1.1 Premium Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume

4.2 Mass Cigar Market

4.2.1 Mass Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume

4.3 Cuban Cigar Market

4.3.1 Cuban Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume



5. Global Cigar Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 The United States Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)

5.2 European Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)

5.2.1 Germany Cigar market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)

5.2.2 Spain Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)

5.2.3 UK Cigar Market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)

5.3 Chinese cigar market: Sizing and Growth by Volume (Actual & Forecast)



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6. Global Cigar Market: Growth Drivers & Challenges

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.2 Challenges

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7. Global Cigar Market Trends

7.1 Consumption Pattern

7.2 Popularity of Cuban Cigars

7.3 Most expensive Cigar

7.4 Dominance of Habanos



8. Competitive Landscape: Global Cigar Market



9. Company Profiles: Global Cigar Market

9.1 Swedish Match

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Business Strategies

9.2 Habanos S.A.

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Business Strategies

9.3 Imperial Tobacco Group plc

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Business Strategies

Table 1: Different types of Wrappers

Table 2: Size of cigars (in Centimeters)

Table 3: Different Shapes of cigars

Figure 1: Global Cigar Market- Volume, 2008-13 (Billions)

Figure 2: Global Cigar Market- Volume, 2014E-18E (Billions)

Figure 3: Global Cigar Market – Sales by Segment (billions): 2013

Figure 4: Sales of Premium cigars- by volume, 2014E- 18E (in billions)

Figure 5: Sales of Premium cigars, Country wise- by Volume, 2013 (in billions)

Figure 6: Sales of Mass cigars- by volume, 2014E-2018E (in billions)

Figure 7: Cuban Cigar Market- By Value, 2008-13 (US $ millions)

Figure 8: Cuban Cigar Market- By Value, 2014E-18E (US $ millions)

Figure 9: Key players in the US cigar market- by market share, 2012 (in %)

Figure 10: US Cigar Market- Sales by Volume, 2008-14E (in billions)

Figure 11: The U.S imports of Cigar by Source (Volume,): 2010-2013 (millions) Figure 12: Europe Cigar Market- by volume, 2008-2013 (in billions)

Figure 13: Europe Cigar Market- by volume, 2014E-2018E (in billions)

Figure 14: Germany Cigar Market- by volume, 2008-2013 (in billions)

Figure 15: Germany Cigar Market- by volume, 2014E-2018E (in billions)

Figure 16: Spain Cigar Market- by volume, 2008-13 (in billions)

Figure 17: Spain Cigar Market- by volume, 2014E-2018E (in billions)

Figure 18: UK Cigar market- by volume, 2008-2013 (in millions)

Figure 19: UK Cigar market- by volume, 2014E-2018E (in millions)

Figure 20: Market Share of retailers in UK

Figure 21: Commercial store’s top selling brands in UK

Figure 22: China Cigar Market- by volume, 2008-2013 (in billions)

Figure 23: China Cigar Market- by volume, 2014E-2018E (in billions)

Table 4: Leading Players of cigar market

Table 5: Cigar Industry: Key Players and their product areas

Table 6: Cigar Industry: Sales of Leading Companies

Table 7: Products offered by Swedish Match

Figure 24: Swedish Match Revenue, FY 11-13 (in US$ Billions)

Figure 25: Swedish Match Operating profit, FY 11-13 (in US$ Billions)

Figure 26: Swedish Match Revenue, Segment wise, FY 13 (in US$ Billions)

Figure 27: Habanos Revenue, FY 11-13 (in US$ billions)

Table 8: Imperial tobacco’s famous growth and specialist Brands

Figure 28: Imperial Tobacco Revenue, FY 12-13 (in US$ billions)

Figure 29: Imperial Tobacco Revenue, Segment wise FY 13 (in US$ billions)



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